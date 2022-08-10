LWC hires Arbec for softball position

Katharine Arbec has been named the assistant softball coach, head coach Callum Pilgrim announced on Wednesday.

“I am excited to join the staff at Lindsey Wilson and would like to thank Coach Pilgrim and the administration for the opportunity to be a part of the Blue Raider family,” Arbec said.

Arbec is a graduate of Kentucky State University where she competed for four seasons as a member of the softball team. She graduated with a Political Science and Psychology degree with a minor in Intelligence studies.