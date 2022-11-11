LWC will host veterans luncheon Friday at VFW

The Lindsey Wilson College community will hold its 20th-Annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at the VFW Post 6097, 500 Greenhills Dr. The luncheon is free and open to all area veterans and their spouses.

A special presentation will be given by U.S. Marine Corps-Lance Corporal, Retired, Chaplain Richard Schmidt. The meal will be prepared by the Roberta D. Cranmer Dining & Conference Center. Lindsey Wilson College students and staff will be on-hand to serve the meal.

“What started as a small gathering 20 years ago now hosts more than 200 local veterans and their families,” said LWC Dean of Students and event coordinator Chris Schmidt. “This event is one of the best days of the year for LWC. It’s an opportunity for the College community to show gratitude and honor the service and sacrifice of our local veterans. We are pleased it has become an anticipated annual event for the community.”

The luncheon started in 2003 as part of the college’s centennial celebrations. The 2020 event was abbreviated due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is coordinated by LWC’s Office of Student Services.

There is no charge to attend the luncheon, but guests are asked to RSVP by contacting LWC Office of Student Services at studentservices@lindsey.edu or 270-384-8036.