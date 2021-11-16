Need help with kynect.ky.gov health coverage enrollment?

There is help

The Lake Cumberland Community Action Agency, Inc. will host an event to help Kentucky residents who have questions or plan to sign up during the open enrollment period for Kynect, Kentucky’s portal for federal health care coverage provided through the Affordable Health Care Act.

Residents may get reduced costs for health care premiums based on their income.

Community Action will be at Goodwill, 212 Dohoney Trace, Columbia, tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov., 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The open enrollment period is open now through Jan. 15, 2022, but for insurance coverage to take effect Jan. 1, 2022 enrollment must be complete by Dec. 15, 2021.

Free help is also available at kynect.ky.gov or call 1-855-4kynect (459-6328).

Kentuckians have been relying on a federal website to access the ACA but Gov. Beshear reopened the state web portal this year. Kynect also connects people to food assistance (SNAP), child care assistance and other programs.