One injured in two-vehicle accident

One man was injured Oct. 10 in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Hughes Rd. and Hwy. 61 South.

Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Tracey McCarol responded to a call around 7 a.m. Upon arrival, he found a 2017 Nissan Sentra, operated by Seth Staley of Cumberland County, which had apparently run a stop sign at the end of Hughes Rd.

Staley’s vehicle struck a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Kenny Smith, in the side. Smith’s vehicle was heading north on Hwy. 61 and ended up overturning multiple times before coming to rest.

Smith was transported to T.J. Health Columbia by Adair EMS, then was later transferred to the University of Louisville for treatment sustained in the collision. Staley, who was not injured, was issued traffic violation citations at the scene.