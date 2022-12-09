Police search for armed robbery suspect in Vester community

UPDATED: Around 5:10 p.m., KSP and Casey County Sheriff’s Office initiated a stop on the suspect vehicle near KY 127 and KY 501 in Casey county. He was arrested by Deputy Josh Durbin on the Adair warrant for robbery, 1st degree . The shotgun and stolen cash were recovered from the vehicle. The case remains under investigation by K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten.

From Sheriff Brockman: We would like to thank Columbia Police, KSP, Casey County Sheriff’s Office and Russell County Sheriff’s Office for there assistance in locating and arresting Burton.

ORIGINAL POST:

Local law enforcement is searching the Vester Road area for an armed robbery suspect. Sheriff Josh Brockman was on the scene on Vester Road around 2:30 p.m. Friday and said his department has obtained an arrest warrant for Samuel Burton, 26.

Police were called to the Highway 206 Food Mart after a male suspect entered the store wielding what is believed to be a 12 gauge shotgun and demanded money. He took money from the register and fled in a king cab 4-wheel-drive black Dodge Dakota, Brockman said.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia City Police and Kentucky State Police are currently searching the area. More information will be posted as it becomes available.