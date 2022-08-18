Scheel arrested on drug charges

Gage Scheel of Adair County was arrested Wednesday evening after Columbia Police officers investigated a suspicious vehicle at the Columbia Christian Church’s park pavilion, just off North Reed St.

Sgt. Drew Conn was the arresting officer and K9 Matt alerted officers on the scene. A search of the vehicle found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Scheel, 31, was placed into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sgt. Conn was assisted on the scene by officer Josh Durbin and Sgt. Evan Burton.