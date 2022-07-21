Sheriff recovers stolen vehicle in Sano area

Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman and deputies Tracy McCarol and Gary Roy recovered a stolen vehicle in the woods on Sano Road.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office was called April 11 with a report of a stolen 2011 Jeep Patriot SUV from the Millerfield community.

The ongoing investigation led Sheriff Brockman and deputy McCarol to a location on Sano Rd. During the search, the vehicle was discover behind a barn in the edge of the woods.

Arron Wilkerson 31, of Adair County was arrested and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on felony charges of receiving stolen property over $1,000, but less then $10,000 .

Deputy Roy is lead investigator on the scene and was assisted by Deputy McCarrol and Sheriff Brockman.