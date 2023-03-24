Sheriff’s office seeks help in identifying male

UPDATED:Adair County Sheriffs Office, Sheriff Josh Brockman

We would like to thank everyone once again for all their calls in helping us ID a suspect in a property crime case we are working . Calls immediately started coming in after the media outlets posted the picture on our behalf . We were able to identify the suspect within 24 hrs .

Once again on behalf of the Adair County Sheriffs Office we thank you all.

ORIGINAL POST:

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying this man. The identification is needed to assist in a property crimes investigation ongoing in the community.

If you have any information as to the identity of this man, please call the Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 270-384-2776 or Adair County 911 dispatch at 270-384-4760. As always you may remain anonymous.