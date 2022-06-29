T.J. regional donates to animal shelters in honor of Burton

T.J. Regional Health presented $500 donations Tuesday to the Green River Animal Shelter and to Sugarfoot Farm Rescue on behalf of the T.J. Community Mission Foundation. The donations were made in honor of magician Lance Burton, an Adair County native, to thank him for being part of the Foundation’s annual fundraiser, The Magic of Giving, earlier this year.

Burton has been a nationwide advocate in support of animal rescue and welfare organizations. His rescue dog, Rocky, joined him for the check presentations to each non-profit organizations, both located in Adair County.

The Green River Animal Shelter is run by the county and works to find adoptive homes for cats and dogs and helps to reunite lost animals with their families. They accept animals from both Adair and Green counties.

Sugarfoot Farm Rescue is a non-profit, volunteer run organization who mission is to save stray dogs and provide for their health concerns. They work to place the dogs into good homes where they will be part of the family. If suitable homes cannot be found, the dogs stay on the 120-acre farm in their sanctuary program.

Randy Burns, executive director, T.J. Community Mission Foundation said, “We are so grateful to Lance for his willingness to perform at The Magic of Giving event that helped us raise over $100,000 for the Foundation.”

Established in 2014, the T.J. Community Mission Foundation exists to support the mission of T.J. Regional Health. To learn more about how to become involved in the work of the Foundation, visit tjmissionfund.org or contact Burns at (270) 651-4619.