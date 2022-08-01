Traffic stop leads to felony arrest

Billy Collins, 44, was arrested Sunday after a traffic stop in the Breeding community, south of Columbia.

Collins was suspected of having illegal substances and, after a search, suspected methamphetamine was located, along with drug paraphernalia. In addition, there was an outstanding arrest warrant from Adair District Court.

He was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and an outstanding bench warrant.

Deputy Kenny Perkins is leading the investigation.