Two men facing multiple charges

Skylar Riggins of Russell Springs and Brent Grimsley of Dunnville are facing numerous charges after an extensive investigation.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department recently concluded a three-month investigation after deputy jailers found suspected narcotics in May.

Evidence was presented to the grand jury with indictments being returned against Riggins and Grimsley. Riggins, 26, has been charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance, as well as being a persistent felony offender. Grimsley, 40, has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance, drug unspecified; promoting contraband, and being a persistent felony offender.

Sgt Evan Burton was the investigating officer. He was assisted during the investigation by officer Justin Cross and the Adair Regional Jail staff.