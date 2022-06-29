Two transported to hospital after collision

Two women were transported to T.J. Health Columbia after an accident Tuesday evening near the intersection of Burkesville Street and Dohoney Trace.

The accident apparently occurred when Felicia Vanardsdale, 49, of Columbia, driving a 2015 Subaru, turned onto Dohoney Trace, colliding with Renee Stinson, 52, also of Columbia. Stinson was driving a 2013 Kia Optima.

Both women were transported to TJ Samson Columbia for possible injuries.

Columbia Police Officer Josh Durbin is investigation the accident. He was assisted on scene by Sgt Evan Burton.