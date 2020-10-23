10.22.20 COVID update from LCDHD

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 5.3%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 1 new death today from Adair. We have experienced a total of 80 deaths resulting in a 2.05% mortality rate among known cases. This compares with a 1.5% mortality rate at the state level, and a 2.66% morality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 26 cases in the hospital. This is equal to yesterday. The most hospitalizations we have had at any one time was 33 on 09/02/2020. We have had a total of 308 hospitalizations resulting in a 7.88% hospitalization rate among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 7.33%. The latest state data shows that 69.95% of ICU beds and 28.89% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 3,908 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 1.87% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 39 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 8; McCreary: 1; Pulaski: 4; Russell: 6; Taylor: 14; and, Wayne: 6. In all, we have released 85.2% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 40 more cases today than we released historic cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 498 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 10/22/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 498.

Where are Cases Tied to: The most common areas to where we are seeing cases tied are (in descending order): Businesses, Schools, Places of Worship, and Medical Facilities.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 80 today: Adair: 15; Casey: 1; Clinton: 4; Cumberland: 6; Green: 3; McCreary: 8; Pulaski: 8; Russell: 12; Taylor: 17; and, Wayne: 6. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.016. This means our total case count is projected to double every 43.75 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 10/22/2020 when we added 80 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 75-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 15-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 70-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 45-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 7-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Adair: A 78-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 86-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 17-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 75-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Adair: A 77-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 81-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 70-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 16-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 15-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 92-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 30-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 12-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 39-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 5-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 9-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 2-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 2-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 35-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 69-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 7 months-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 15-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 64-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Russell: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 86-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 76-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 70-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Taylor: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Taylor: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 83-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Taylor: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 70-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 63-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Wayne: A 45-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 34-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

The death we report today is a 57-year-old female from Adair County. We are saddened by this death and the large number of hospitalizations we currently have in our district, 26.

Unfortunately, for the second day in a row, we broke our all-time single-day new case record. Today we are reporting 80 new cases. We still have 7 counties in the “red-critical” range of community-spread. We are also at the highest number of active cases in our district since the on-set of the outbreak, 498.

Please, let’s all continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 3,908 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 92,491 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 92,299 statewide plus 192 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response.

https://www.lcdhd.org/2020/10/22/public-information-brief-10-22-20/