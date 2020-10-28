10.28.20 update from Lake Cumberland District Health Department

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 6.07%.

Deaths: We are pleased to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 81 deaths resulting in a 1.9% mortality rate (about 1 in 53) among known cases. This compares with a 1.42% mortality rate at the state level, and a 2.57% morality rate at the national level.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 30 cases in the hospital. This is 1 less than yesterday. The most hospitalizations we have had at any one time was 36 on 10/24/2020. We have had a total of 332 hospitalizations resulting in a 7.77% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 13) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 6.9%. The latest state data shows that 71.56% of ICU beds and 27.54% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 4,273 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 2.05% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 36 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 6; Clinton: 3; Cumberland: 1; Green: 2; McCreary: 8; Pulaski: 5; Russell: 6; Taylor: 1; and, Wayne: 4. In all, we have released 85.2% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 56 more cases today than we released historic cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 552 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 10/28/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 552.

Where are Cases Tied to: The most common areas to where we are seeing cases tied are (in descending order): Schools, Businesses, Family, and Recreation.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 92 today: Adair: 12; Casey: 8; Clinton: 4; Cumberland: 16; Green: 3; McCreary: 1; Pulaski: 23; Russell: 8; Taylor: 12; and, Wayne: 5. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.016. This means our total case count is projected to double every 44.09 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 10/28/2020 when we added 92 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 30-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 72-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 13-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 3-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 54-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 74-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Clinton: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 8-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 82-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 9-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Cumberland: A 14-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 36-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 84-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 12-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 78-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 14-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 23-year-old female who is released, 10/15/20

Pulaski: A 70-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, unknown

Pulaski: A 54-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 34-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 34-year-old male who is released, 10/18/20

Pulaski: A 4-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 15-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 15-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, unknown

Russell: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 58-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 88-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 80-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Russell: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, unknown

Russell: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 1-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 42-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 59-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 77-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 81-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Wayne: A 9-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 35-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

After 3 days of lower cases than last week, we shattered our all-time new case high. On 10/22/20, we added 80 cases; today, 92. It is telling to note that it took Lake Cumberland 168 days before 1% of its population had tested positive for COVID-19. It has only taken us 56 days to get to 2%. Of course, we do not know how many additional people have had the disease but were never tested.

Over the last several weeks many area groups have asked us to review their plans for “community events” such as festivals, parades, firework shows, holiday events etc. Without fail, these groups share with us plans that align with the Governor’s guidance. Almost equally without fail these events fail to unfold as planned and consistent social distancing and masking does not take place. Therefore, the health department will no longer review these types of event plans. It will be the health department’s standing policy that we advise against any such social gathering. While we do not have the authority to prevent these types of events, we can no longer spend our time reviewing plans that consistently fail during execution. We will simply direct such “event planners” to the state’s guidance. Of course, we will continue to work with businesses, long-term care facilities, schools etc. to put together prevention and post-exposure COVID-19 plans.

Six of our counties remain in the “red-critical” range: Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne. The other 4 are in the “orange-accelerated” range of community-spread, Casey, Green, McCreary, and Pulaski.

Please, let’s all continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 4,273 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 101,775 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 101,494 statewide plus 281 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response.