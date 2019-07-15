2019 Adair County Fair Pageant Winners

Photos and information provided by Adair County Fair Board.

2019 Adair County Fair Baby Boys, 0 – 3 months old: Winner; Clay Cundiff, the three month old son of Derek & Lindsey Cundiff of Columbia.

2019 Adair County Fair Baby Girls, 0 – 3 months old: Winner; Remington Kay Ballenger, the two month old daughter of Makayla & Dustin Ballenger of Russell Spring, first Runner-up; Lexi Withers the two month old daughter of Taylor & Garnett Withers of Russell Spring, & second runner up; Teagyn Monroe Bernard the 13 day old daughter of Arron Bernard & Saige Bolin.

2019 Adair County Fair Baby Girls, 4 – 6 months old: Winner; Camarie Smith the six month old daughter of Jessica Bryant and Jason Smith of Columbia, first runner-up; Evelyn Renae Anderson the five month old daughter of Robert and Jessica Anderson of Campbellsville, second runner-up (Tie); Teagan Michelle Chumbley, the four month old daughter of Eric Chumbley and Sarah Burton of Nancy and Lainey Kay Hatcher the five and a half month old daughter of Shelby and Jamie Hatcher of Columbia.

2019 Adair County Fair Baby Boys, 4 – 6 months old: Winner; Thomas Lane Dean the month old son of Jordan and Sarah Dean of Columbia, first runner up; Vincent Michael Grant the six month old son of Derek & Alexis Grant of Columbia, and second runner up Henley Walters the five months old son of Shiloh and Joseph Walters of Columbia.

2019 Adair County Fair Baby Girls, 7 – 12 months old: Winner; Reese Elizabeth Poynter the ten months old daughter of Aaron and Sara Poynter of Russell Springs, first runner-up; Ellie Newby the 10 months old daughter of Cameron and Jessica Newby of Campbellsville, second runner-up; Adeline Kate Salmon the ten months old daughter of Montana and Cody Salmon of Greensburg.

2019 Adair County Fair Baby Boys. 7 – 12 months old: Winner; Corbin James Blevins the nine months old son of Haley and Thomas Blevins of Russell Springs, first runner-up; Kaiden Liam Creekmore the 10 months old son of Joseph Creekmore and Natalie Polston of Russell Springs, second runner-up; Easton Crow the seven months old son of Lexia Lawless and Zach Crow of Russell Springs.

2019 Adair County Fair Baby Girls, 1 – 2 years old: Winner; Said Brynn Doss the 15 month old daughter of Ryan and Brittany Doss of Columbia, first runner up; Genesis Chavez the one year old daughter of Lizabeth and Jacob Chavez, second runner up: Payton Wheeler the one year old daughter of Trent & Sarah Wheeler of Columbia.

2019 Adair County Fair Baby Boys, 1 – 2 years old: Winner; Valentino Ayala the one year old son of Tony Ayala and Veronica Ayala of Columbia, first runner-up; Jaxon Bradley Karnes the one year old son of Bradley and Cheryl Karnes of Columbia, and the second runner-up; Beckham Samuel Beams the 18 month old son of Dalton Beams and Sidney Grady



2019 Adair County Fair Tiny Tot Girls, 2 – 3 years old: Winner; Kynzlee Bernard, the two year old daughter of Tanesha Wilham and Derek Bernard of Columbia, first runner-up; Ellisyn Rae Froedge the two year old daughter of Daniel and Jessica Froedge of Columbia, second runner-up; Layla Marie Tallent the two year old daughter of Kelli Thomas and Joshua Tallent of Albany.



2019 Adair County Fair Tiny Tot Boys, 2 – 3 years old: Winner; Thadius Wayne Bernard the two year old son of Arron Bernard and Saige Bolin of Columbia, first runner-up; Memphis Drake Roy the two year old son of Marissa and Joshua Roy of Russell Spring, second runner-up; Brently Brown the three year old son of Nick and Samantha Brown of Columbia.

2019 Adair County Fair Tiny Tot Girls, 3 – 5 years old: Winner; Clara Oaklyn Miller the three year old daughter of Jim and Brittany Miller of Greensburg, first runner-up; Nellianna De’Shay Grant the three year old daughter of Derek and Alexis Grant of Columbia, and second runner-up; Londyn Bernard the 4 year old daughter of Tanesha Wilham and Derek Bernard of Columbia.

2019 Adair County Fair Tiny Tot Boys, 3 – 5 years old: Winner: Rhett James Schambon the four year old son of Ross and Amber Schmbon of Glasgow and first runner-up; Keller Jade LaBarge the three year old son of Aaron and Jenny LaBarge of Columbia.

2019 Adair County Fair Little Miss & Mister: Winner; Kinsley Rae Thomas and Cade Roosa, Kinsley is the five year old daughter of Steven and Jessica Thomas of Dunnville and Cade is the five year old son of Ronika and Jeremy Roosa of Nancy. First runner-up; Londyn Kayle Childress and Maddox Cook, Londyn is the six year old daughter of Adam and Tracy Childress of Somerset, and Maddox is the six year old son of Matt and Tara Cook of Somerset. Second runner-up; Cali Jade Robertson and Casen Dalton Meyers, Cali is the six year old daughter of Carlotta and Brett Robertson of Russell Springs, and Casen is the six year old son of Amanda and Jeff Meyers of Jamestown.

2019 Miss Pre-Teen Adair County Fair: Winner; Raegan Grace Atwood the nine year old daughter of Kevin and Tamra Atwood of Columbia, 2019 Miss Pre-teen Adair County: Winner; Marque Hicks the 11 year old daughter of Damon Hicks of Columbia. Miss Adair County Fair Pre-teen First Runner-up; Lexxus Danielle Evans the 10 year old daughter of Amanda England and Dwayne Evans of Dunnville, and second runner up; Ava-Kate Sprowles the 9 year old daughter of Randy and Erika Sprowles of Campbellsville.

2019 Miss Teen Adair County Fair: Winner; Chloe Grace Wesley the 14 year old daughter of Matt and Shavahn Wesley of Liberty. Miss Adair County Teen: Winner; Abby Layne Cowan the 13 year old daughter of Andrea Burke and Brandon Cowan of Columbia. Miss Adair County Teen: first runner up; Hadley Harris the 13 year old daughter of Sara Beth Harris of Glasgow, and second runner up; Sevta Ann Hopper the13 year old daughter of Jansen and Ibby Hopper of Russell Springs.

2019 Miss Adair County Fair: Winner; Elizabeth Brooklyn Jenkins the 18 year old daughter of Kevin and Shelly Jenkins of Columbia. 2019 Miss Adair County: Winner; Emily Lane Wall the 18 year old daughter of Robbie and Carmen Wall of Columbia. Miss Adair County Fair first runner-up; Zoey Ellen Norris the 18 year old daughter of Mike and Sheri Norris of Breeding and second runner-up; Taylor Allie Hensley the 18 year old daughter of Eric and Debbie Hensley of Glasgow

Sunshine pageant winner Allie Chadwell.

Sunshine pageant winner Aspen Cundiff.

Sunshine pageant winner Becky Stotts.

Sunshine pageant winner Beth Ann Lawless.

Sunshine pageant winner Kaleb Greenwell.

Sunshine pageant winner Terra Lynn Loy.

Sunshine pageant winner Tristan Sinclair.