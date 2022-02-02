2022 primary election slate loaded

This story first appeared in the Jan. 27 issue of the Community Voice. For your own subscription, call 270-384-9454 today.

The slate for the 2022 Primary Election is now complete. While several incumbents will run unopposed, others find themselves with a race in the May Primary or the November General Election.

Adair County Judge Executive

Gale Cowan (R) (I), Larry Russell Bryant, David Herbst

County Clerk

Lisa Greer (R) (I)

Count Attorney

Jennifer Hutchison Corbin (R) (I)

PVA

Landon Edwards (D) (I)

Jailer

Jeremy Wethington (D), Jamie Richard (R)

Sheriff

Josh Brockman (R) (I)

District 1 Magistrate

Tony Denton (R), Harold Burton (R) (I)

District 2 Magistrate

Daryl Flatt (R) (I), Sandra Antle (R), Ronnie Bryant (R)

District 3 Magistrate

Sammy Baker (R) (I), Brian Turner (R), Benjamin “Ben” Loy (D)

District 4 Magistrate

Chris Reeder (R) (I)

District 5 Magistrate

Billy Coffey (R) (I), Jason Grider (D)

District 6 Magistrate

Greg Caldwell (R) (I)

Ronald “Mark” Humphress (R)

District 7 Magistrate

Terry Hadley (R) (I), Terry Farris (R)

Coroner

Roger Huckaby Jr. (R)

District 1 Constable

William “Bill” Troutwine (R) (I)

District 2 Constable

District 3 Constable

Robert Loy (R) (I), Ken Hill (R), Brandon Nokes (D)

District 4 Constable

Jeff Dickson (R)

District 5 Constable

Jeffrey “Keith” Streeval (R), Tim Bottoms (R) (I)

District 6 Constable

Jason Rector (R) (I)

District 7 Constable

Charles Esch (R), Joe Collins Jr. (R) (I)

County Surveyor

Michael E. McKinney (R)

Adair County Soil/Water

Julie Day, Danny Wilkinson

US Senate

Republicans: Arnold Blankenship, Ashland Valerie “Dr Val” Fredrick, Murray

Paul V. Hamilton, Nicholasville Rand Paul, Newport (I)

John Schiess, Rice Lake WI Tami L. Stainfield, Marion

Democrats: Joshua Wesley Blanton, Sr., Louisville

Charles Booker, Louisville Ruth Gao, Louisville

John Merrill, McKee

US Representative

District 1

Jimmy C. Ausbrooks, Franklin (D), James R. Comer, Tompkinsville (R) (I)

State Senate

District 16

Justy Engle, Campbellsville (D), George Maxwell “Max” Wise, Campbellsville (R) (I)

State Representative

District 21: Jimmy Carter, Tompkinsville (R), Terry David Dubree, Tompkinsville (R) , Joshua Wes Ellis, Columbia (R), Daniel Thomas Glass, Summer Shade (R), and Amy Neighbors, Edmonton (R)

Judge of the Court of Appeals

District 3/Division 1, Jacqueline Caldwell, Cox’s Creek; District 3/Division2,

James H. Lambert, Mt. Vernon

Circuit Judge

29 District

Judy Vance Murphy, Glensfork