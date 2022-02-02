2022 primary election slate loaded

This story first appeared in the Jan. 27 issue of the Community Voice. For your own subscription, call 270-384-9454 today.
The slate for the 2022 Primary Election is now complete. While several incumbents will run unopposed, others find themselves with a race in the May Primary or the November General Election.
Adair County Judge Executive
Gale Cowan (R) (I), Larry Russell Bryant, David Herbst
County Clerk
Lisa Greer (R) (I)
Count Attorney
Jennifer Hutchison Corbin (R) (I)
PVA
Landon Edwards (D) (I)
Jailer
Jeremy Wethington (D), Jamie Richard (R)
Sheriff
Josh Brockman (R) (I)
District 1 Magistrate
Tony Denton (R), Harold Burton (R) (I)
District 2 Magistrate
Daryl Flatt (R) (I), Sandra Antle (R), Ronnie Bryant (R)
District 3 Magistrate
Sammy Baker (R) (I), Brian Turner (R), Benjamin “Ben” Loy (D)
District 4 Magistrate
Chris Reeder (R) (I)
District 5 Magistrate
Billy Coffey (R) (I), Jason Grider (D)
District 6 Magistrate
Greg Caldwell (R) (I)
Ronald “Mark” Humphress (R)
District 7 Magistrate
Terry Hadley (R) (I), Terry Farris (R)
Coroner
Roger Huckaby Jr. (R)
District 1 Constable
William “Bill” Troutwine (R) (I)
District 2 Constable
District 3 Constable
Robert Loy (R) (I), Ken Hill (R), Brandon Nokes (D)
District 4 Constable
Jeff Dickson (R)
District 5 Constable
Jeffrey “Keith” Streeval (R), Tim Bottoms (R) (I)
District 6 Constable
Jason Rector (R) (I)
District 7 Constable
Charles Esch (R), Joe Collins Jr. (R) (I)
County Surveyor
Michael E. McKinney (R)
Adair County Soil/Water
Julie Day, Danny Wilkinson
US Senate
Republicans: Arnold Blankenship, Ashland Valerie “Dr Val” Fredrick, Murray
Paul V. Hamilton, Nicholasville Rand Paul, Newport (I)
John Schiess, Rice Lake WI Tami L. Stainfield, Marion
Democrats: Joshua Wesley Blanton, Sr., Louisville
Charles Booker, Louisville Ruth Gao, Louisville
John Merrill, McKee
US Representative
District 1
Jimmy C. Ausbrooks, Franklin (D), James R. Comer, Tompkinsville (R) (I)
State Senate
District 16
Justy Engle, Campbellsville (D), George Maxwell “Max” Wise, Campbellsville (R) (I)
State Representative
District 21: Jimmy Carter, Tompkinsville (R), Terry David Dubree, Tompkinsville (R) , Joshua Wes Ellis, Columbia (R), Daniel Thomas Glass, Summer Shade (R), and Amy Neighbors, Edmonton (R)
Judge of the Court of Appeals
District 3/Division 1, Jacqueline Caldwell, Cox’s Creek; District 3/Division2,
James H. Lambert, Mt. Vernon
Circuit Judge
29 District
Judy Vance Murphy, Glensfork
District Judge
29TH District
Michael Loy, Columbia