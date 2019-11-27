ACES holds annual Thankful for Our Veterans Program

Adair County Elementary School hosted their annual “Thankful for Our Veterans Program” on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. 5th grade students, under the direction of Social Studies Teachers, Angie Smith and Amanda Webster, led this event.

The following 5th grade students were active participants in the program:

Samantha Oliver, Hailey Thomas, Autumn Cross & Natalie Feese – Opening remarks

Kolt King – Opening prayer

Lilly Myers – Welcome

Hannah Kotter – National Anthem

Kolt King – Pledge of Allegiance

Macy Mann – Piano performance of “America”

Reese Bardin– 5th grade poetry winner

5th Grade Class – Musical performance of “We Honor You”

Ms. Ashley Simpson – Introduction of guest speaker

Major Jason Simpson – Guest speaker

Jasper Kemp – Introduction of each branch of service

Reese Bardin – Reading of “Thank you” poem

Olivia Mantooth – Recognition of Veterans who have passed away

Hannah Kotter – Poetry reading

Sophie Terry – Closing remarks

Adair County Elementary School would like to thank everyone who participated and attended the program.

Veteran Fred Sheridan was a guest of his children Ruthann, David, Silas and Hannah Sheridan.

Hannah Kotter performed the National Anthem while Jasper Kemp held the American flag.

ACES 5th grader teacher, Ashley Simpson, poses with her father, Major Jason Simpson, guest speaker for the program.