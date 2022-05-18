ACHS boys, girls reach second round of region tennis tourney

The Adair County High School tennis team had two doubles teams and one singles player advance to the second round of the Region 5 Tennis Tournament Monday at Freeman Park in Elizabethtown.

Colin Stephens and Brody Blair picked up a victory in their opening match over a team from Taylor County. The ACHS duo lost the first set 4-6; but rallied to win the second 6-3 and then won the tiebreaker 10-3. Unfortunately, they lost its next match in a straight set decision to a team from Elizabethtown, 0-6, 1-6.

Luke Rich, who represented Adair County in singles, knocked off a Campbellsville opponent in a 6-1, 6-2 decision. He battled a player from Taylor County in the second round, but came up short, losing 1-6, 0-6.

Kiara Collins and Caydee Burton were the only Lady Indians to move on past the opening round of play. The ACHS duo knocked off a team from Fort Knox 6-1, 6-3, but lost in the second round to a team from Hart County by a 2-6, 2-6 score.

In other first round matches: Laney Stotts lost 0-6, 0-6, Chloe Taylor lost 2-6, 0-6, and Kennedy Stephens and Mattie Willis were beaten 3-6, 6-3, 5-10 to a team out of Thomas Nelson.