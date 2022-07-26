ACHS season football tickets on sale now

Adair County High School football season tickets are now on sale through Sept. 2 for just $25. All season and single game tickets will again be online this season though Hometown tickets.
Single game tickets will be available on Thursdays before each home game for just $6. Please secure your season ticket at the link below:
Ticket Link:
https://achs.adair.kyschools.us/quick-links/tickets
The Adair County Indians home schedule:
8/26 Campbellsville
9/2 Berea
9/16 Casey Co.
9/23 Hart Co.
10/28 Washington Co.
All games start at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact athletic director Craig Biggs at 270-384-2751.