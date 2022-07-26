Adair County Community Voice

ACHS season football tickets on sale now

Adair County High School football season tickets are now on sale through Sept. 2 for just $25. All season and single game tickets will again be online this season though Hometown tickets.

Single game tickets will be available on Thursdays before each home game for just $6. Please secure your season ticket at the link below:

Ticket Link:

https://achs.adair.kyschools.us/quick-links/tickets

The Adair County Indians home schedule:

8/26     Campbellsville

9/2       Berea

9/16     Casey Co.

9/23     Hart Co.

10/28   Washington Co.

All games start at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact athletic director Craig Biggs at 270-384-2751.