ACHS season football tickets on sale now

Adair County High School football season tickets are now on sale through Sept. 2 for just $25. All season and single game tickets will again be online this season though Hometown tickets.

Single game tickets will be available on Thursdays before each home game for just $6. Please secure your season ticket at the link below:

Ticket Link:

https://achs.adair.kyschools.us/quick-links/tickets

The Adair County Indians home schedule:

8/26 Campbellsville

9/2 Berea

9/16 Casey Co.

9/23 Hart Co.

10/28 Washington Co.

All games start at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact athletic director Craig Biggs at 270-384-2751.