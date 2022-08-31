ACHS staff recognized for years of service

As part of the opening day of school activities on Aug. 10, Adair County High School Principal Chad Parnell presented each staff member with a service pin indicating their years of experience. Ninety-one staff members were able to be recognized.

Pins recognize staff with one, five, 10, 15, 20, 25, 27, 30 and 35 years. When combined with actual years of experience, the ACHS staff has 1,230 years of experience with an average of 13.5 years per staffer.

“While it’s a very small token of appreciation, I am happy to see everyone proudly wearing their pins,” Parnell said. Pins will continue to be awarded at the end of the school year now that everyone has received their first pin.

One-Year pins were awarded to: Hali Anderson, Gola Burton, Whitney Coe, Shannon Collins, Adam Cravens, Rebecca Cravens, Jennifer Cross, Ashley Goodin, Amber Harper, Tony Just, Anita Kassem, Kimberly Lake, Gabby McCauley, Kenneth Montgomery, Kimmy O’Brien, Amy Price, Shelby Rexroat, Chloe Stearns, and JR Thompson.

Five-Year pins were awarded to: Jennifer Carter, Chase Coffey, Tina Corbin, Ginna Franklin, Stacia Hill, Jordan Humphress, Van Isaac, Melinda Knight, Molly Miller, Michelle Neat, Barbara Nokes, McKenzie Petty, Jared Radford, Shanna Ragle, Krystal Redmon, Will Rich, and Fred Warren.

Ten-Year service pins were awarded to: Jessica Abrell, Brook Beard, Deron Breeze, Deirdra Bridgewater, Todd Corbin, Paige Cotter, Katie Curry, Robbie Emerson, Jeremy Grider, Trent Hadley, Telissa Moore, Brittany Smith, Amy South, Matthew Willis, and Beverly Wilson.

Fifteen-Year service pins were awarded to: Kyle Ballou, Julie Brockman, Anthony Darnell, Cayce Davenport, Daniel Hedges, Robyn Mantooth, Jennifer Martin, Andrew Reliford, Wes Stephens, and Barney Taylor.

Twenty-Year service pins were awarded to: Shawn Bardin, Tricia Cole, Shanna Darnell, Christy Flowers, Teresa Giles, Denise Grant, Mary Ann Judd, Chad Parnell, Brett Reliford, Kevin Robertson, Carl Shirley, Annette Slaven, Rebecca Smith, Kim Turner, Cindy Walker, Christina Watson, and Keri Willis.

Twenty-Five Year service pins were awarded to: James Bryant, Vanessa Burton, Brent Campbell, Jo Gadberry, Kirby Hancock, and Robin Loy, Jenny Myers, Susan Peck, and Sharon Pierce.

Twenty-Seven Year service pins were awarded to: Dawn Baker, and Ann Young. Margaret Harden received the 30-year pin, and Donna Shirley was recognized for 35 years of service.