ACHS students honored for academic, civic effort

Several Adair County High School students were recently recognized for their academic and civic effort during the month of August.

Ariana Goodin received her Reading Plus Achievement of Excellence Award for the month of August from Kyle Ballou.

Lucas Brown received his Reading Plus Achievement of Excellence Award for the month of August from Kyle Ballou.

Sarah Gass received her Reading Plus Achievement of Excellence Award for the month of August from Kyle Ballou.

Julian Janes received her Reading Plus Achievement of Excellence Award for the month of August from Kyle Ballou.

Hannah Kotter received her Reading Plus Achievement of Excellence Award for the month of August from Kyle Ballou.

Alex Coomer received his Extraordinary Civic Responsibility Award for the month of August from Carl Shirley.