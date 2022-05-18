ACMS softball season ends in tourney

ALBANY – The Adair County Middle School Lady Indians certainly had their chances last week in their semifinal contest with Russell County here in the Central Kentucky Middle School Athletic Conference District Softball Tournament.

Adair County put runners on base, including loading the bases early in the game, but couldn’t push the runners across. The lack of timely hits proved costly as the Lady Indians lost by an 11-1 decision.

“I am really proud of the girls,” said Adair County coach Chad Myers. “They came together tonight and played well, but just got beat by a good Russell County team. Reece Bardin came up with a big hit for us, and Lilly Myers had two hits and scored the only run.”

Adair County finishes the year with an 11-5 record.

“We had the bases load in the first and second inning and couldn’t score,” Myers said. “They scored six in the second inning, and we could only get one back in the third inning. They followed that with two more in the fourth. Overall though, I am proud of the way they played.”

The future looks good for the Lady Indians. After such a good 2022 season, coach Myers can’t wait for next year.

“We have six starters coming back next year and I think the girls will remember this loss,” coach Myers said. “Next year, they want to hold the trophy.”