ACPC Fall Festival coming up this Friday, Nov. 1

The Adair County Primary Center is encouraging all students and their family to come enjoy their annual Fall Festival on Friday, Nov. 1.

There is a $5 entrance fee per person and ages two years and under get in free.

There will be plenty of games and activities for students and their family to participate in together, food will be served and the famous Kona Ice will be available for an extra charge.

The first ever ACPC King, Queen, Prince and Princess contest is also taking place at the festival.

Crowning begins at 4:30 p.m. and the festival takes place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The money raised will go towards expanding ACPC’s playground and purchasing books for classrooms.

Pictured are the Kindergarten and multi-age students from ACPC who are running for ACPC King/Queen and Prince/Princess contest.

Front Row: Faith Fudge, Kharli Stockton, Kynlee Foster, Molly Burton, Sadie Bright, Fairington, Pickett, Dallas Hatcher, Lily Keltner and Zhanyta Thurman.

Back Row: Jase Cornelison, Jaxton Stephens, Wyatt Loy, Miller Issac, Ayden Chapman, Jonas Partin, Layne Weston, Grady Irvin and Axle Ervin.

Pictured are the 1st grade students from ACPC who are running for ACPC King/Queen and Prince/Princess contest.

Front Row: Jenna Speer, Sadie Mantooth, Paisley Shehan, Maria Burton, Cyndi Case, Maylee Stone, Olivia Jenkins and Mia Montoya.

Back Row: Knox Burton, Bennett McGaha, Bodie Lewis, Nash Collins, Jackson Corbin, Benson Klingberg, Bishop Bailey and Matthew Moss.

Pictured are the 2nd grade students from ACPC who are running for ACPC King/Queen and Prince/Princess contest.

Front Row: Kaylence Bennett, Paisley Adams, Keightley Pickett, Emma Abbott, Ellie Staten, Avianah Montoya, Addison Chapman and Maddison Luttrell.

Back Row: Hunter, Ballou, Bentley Petty, Weston Willis, Avery Weston, Hayden Ford, Dalton Crawford and Max Quinn. Missing from photo is Clay Antle.