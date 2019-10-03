ACPC students send Texas WWII veteran birthday cards

A first grade class at Adair County Primary Center helped make a WWII veteran’s dream come true.

According to CNN, James South is turning 100 years old and to celebrate this milestone, he’s asking for 100 birthday cards from strangers.

After Tabitha Giles’ student teacher, Kaycee Rader, found out about South’s wish, she organized a project for their class to help him out.

Their class got to work wishing him a happy birthday and showing their appreciation for his service in the military.

South, a patient at Brookdale Senior Living in Watauga, Texas, joined the Army in 1940 and was deployed to Normandy seven days after D-Day.

The students’ cards held many birthday wishes, as well as hand drawn American flags and other military related symbols since they learned what a veteran meant.

Rader says that the project turned out to be a thought-provoking experience for the young students.

“The kids thought it was so cool how he reached the age of 100 and they put a lot of thought into the cards. I think they really enjoyed the creative freedom and the ability to be a part of such a special moment for James.”

South’s birthday isn’t until Oct. 7, so there is still time for more birthday cards to be sent to him.

Birthday cards can be addressed as shown below.

James South

5800 North Park Dr.

Watauga, TX 76148