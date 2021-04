Adair County School District officials recently released an informational sheet for parents on a new law signed by Gov. Andy Beshear. The law, Senate Bill 128 proposed by Sen. Max Wise, would allow students in grades K through 12 to use 2021-22 as a supplemental year in their educational journey, if they feel they have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus. Parents have until May 1 to make the request for their children.

Adair County Schools SB 128 info sheet[1]