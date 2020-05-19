Adair clerk’s office reminds voters of upcoming election procedures

May 19, 2020

Reminders from the Clerk’s Office

We will be closed Monday, May 25, 2020 in the observance of Memorial Day

NOTICE: DEADLINE DRAWING NEAR FOR CANDIDATES NEEDING TO FILE FOR NOVEMBER ELECTION

Tuesday June 2, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. CST is the filing deadline for any candidates that will be appearing on the November General Election.

Offices include:

Soil Conservation positions

School Board positions

City Council

Packets may be picked up at my office during normal business hours Monday-Friday

Call the office 270-384-2801 to make arrangements to pick up packets

Reminder this method of voting only applies to the June 23, 2020 Primary. Which is pursuant to Executive Order 2020-296. As always if you have any questions please feel free to call the office 270-384-2801 or email Lisa.Greer@ky.gov

Common questions:

When is the last day to register to vote? Tuesday, May 26, at 4:00 p.m.

How can I register? Call our office at 270-384-2801 and we will help you, or go online at Go.VoteKy.com

Can I change my party and still be eligible to vote during the Primary Election Cycle? No, the deadline was December 31, 2019; however, you can change any time after June 23.

When will the secure online portal be available to request an absentee ballot? We are told May 22, 2020

What is the address of Online Portal to request absentee ballot? GoVoteKy.com

Do I have to wear a mask to vote in person? In accordance with CDC guidelines, we are asking the voter (if possible) to wear a facial covering to protect the Election Officers, fellow voters, and yourself. All Election Officers will have facial coverings.

Do I have to request a ballot or will it automatically be mailed? You will not be mailed a ballot unless you request a ballot to be mailed

How can I request a mail-in ballot?

Phone: 270-384-2801

Email: Greer@ky.gov

com ( tentative May 22, 2020)

What information do I need to request an absentee ballot?

Name

Date of Birth

Phone number

Address

What are the steps required after I request my ballot to be mailed?

You will be mailed a application which has to be signed by you the voter, so your information and signature can be verified, envelope will be included with postage to return application

Once the application is returned you will be mailed a ballot, with instructions included and postage paid envelopes to mail ballot

Do I have to provide postage for returning ballots? No, postage is provided

Can I personally pick up a ballot?

Yes call the office with instructions and dates

Does my ballot have to be mailed back or can I drop it off?

Ballot can be dropped off in a secure ballot box located within the Adair County Clerk’s Office, 424 Public Square, Ste1, and Columbia KY. We are currently waiting on delivery of drop off ballot box and should be in place once we open back to the public, June 1, 2020

What is the last date to request an absentee ballot to be mailed? Applications must be received and mailed by Monday, June 15, 2020

If I want to vote in person?

One centralized location: Adair County Annex Basement, 424 Public Square, Columbia KY 42728

When can I vote in person if I choose not to vote by mail-in absentee ballot?

June 8 th -22 nd

-22 Monday-Friday, from 8:00 a.m. CST to 4:00 p.m. CST

Saturday ( June 13th and June 20th) from 8:00 a.m. CST to 11:00 a.m. CST

If I choose not to request an absentee ballot to be mailed, can I vote in person before Election Day during the times available? Yes

Will I be able to vote in person June 23 Election Day, if I choose not to vote by absentee ballot? Yes

Time: 6:00 a.m. CST to 6:00 p.m. CST

If I vote by absentee ballot is my signature verified? Yes, before the ballot is counted

Will I be ask to confirm identity if voting in person? Yes, please have one of these out and ready