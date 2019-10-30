Adair County Genealogical Society Veterans Day program

Veterans Day 2019 will be observed by the Adair County Genealogical Society at the regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 4th at 5 p.m. at the VFW building, 500 Green Hills Road, Columbia.

The program will feature a showing of the Adair County Veterans DVD that was produced some years ago, which contains photographs and information on several local veterans from across the years. Those who would like to view this moving program, and would like to contribute additional information on these and other veterans, and honor our veterans are encouraged to attend.

This program is presented by the Adair County Genealogical Society in conjunction with the Adair County Public Library. Everyone is invited. Refreshments will be served following the program.

The Adair County Genealogical Society meets on the first Monday night of the month (with some holiday exceptions) at 5:00 p.m. in the Adair County Public Library, 307 Greensburg Street, Columbia. For more information, call the library at 270-384-2472.