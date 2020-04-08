Adair County has Nine Positive COVID-19 Cases

LAKE CUMBERLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT DAILY REPORT:

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) at the current time has experienced 60 Positive/Presumptive Positive cases in our 10-county district. Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD is working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with them.



The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person:

• Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

• Respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

• Droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Personal Prevention Measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water aren’t readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick with a fever, coughing, sneezing, and having difficulty breathing.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

• If you are over 60 or have underlying medical conditions that may make catching the disease more dangerous, please stay home as much as possible at this time.

• Purchase several weeks’ worth of medications and supplies in case you need to stay home for prolonged periods of time and to decrease the number of trips to purchase supplies.

Community Prevention Measures:

• Practice social distancing of at least 6 feet from others in public.

• Implement environmental surface cleaning measures in homes, businesses, and other locations. Wipe down frequently touched surfaces and objects. Use regular household cleaning spray or wipes as recommended by the CDC.

• In following with Governor Andy Beshears’ order, no social gatherings such as church services, funerals, weddings, etc. will be permitted.

• Retail businesses are closed except for those exempted by the Governor’s order. Those that remain open must observe social distancing for staff and customers. Restaurants are closed except for drive-through and delivery. No dining room service is allowed.

What to do if you feel ill:

• If you have developed a fever or respiratory symptoms and believe you have had exposure to a known case or traveled to an area with community spread, isolate yourself from others in your home and call your healthcare provider or local health department to describe your symptoms and any recent travel before you go to the healthcare facility.

To help answer questions, the Kentucky Department of Public Health has created a hotline to answer questions at 1-800-722-5725.

Additional information can also be obtained by going to their COVID-19 website at https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/pages/covid19.aspx

The CDC also has a COVID-19 website that can be reached here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

Lake Cumberland District Health

APRIL 8, 2020