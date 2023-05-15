Adair County High School is excited to celebrate the Class of 2023 this week!

Beginning Monday, seniors or their guardians can stop by the ACHS front office to pick up the needed information to get tickets for the graduation ceremony. Each senior is given 10 tickets to give to whomever they would like to invite to the ceremony. Tickets are required for all guests over age 3. Once the ticket information sheet is picked up, tickets must be claimed online by 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Tickets that are not claimed will be made available to the public at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Students who have guests that are handicapped may request special seating for those who are in a wheelchair or those who are unable to climb one or two steps. The bottom two rows of both sides of the gym will be reserved for handicapped seating on a first come, first serve basis. Handicapped seating requests can be made at the front office or through the online form that can be found on our Facebook page beginning Monday. Handicapped seating requests do not count toward the senior’s ticket allotment.

On Tuesday we will have the senior parade. Seniors should be at the ACHS student parking lot at 5:30 p.m. and the parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. The route will be from ACHS to Greensburg Street to the Square, then around the Square and ending at the stop light at City Hall. Students can park in the public lots if needed to remove vehicle decorations. The parade will be led by local first responders.

On Wednesday, the day begins with Senior Breakfast at 8:00 a.m. This is for Seniors only. Following breakfast, we will have the senior class picture so Seniors should be sure to bring their cap and gown. After the class picture, we will have the Senior Walkthrough of ACHS and all other schools.

Also on Wednesday, the area youth ministers have organized this year’s baccalaureate program for seniors. The service will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Columbia Baptist Church.

On Thursday at 9:00 a.m. we will have our one and only graduation practice. Any senior planning to participate in the ceremony must be at this practice.

Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. is Senior Awards Night. Seniors will be recognized for receiving scholarships and other honors. Seniors who are receiving awards will be notified on Monday afternoon. Family and friends are invited to attend the ceremony.

Lastly, the graduation ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Friday night. Seniors should be in the cafeteria by 6:00 p.m. to get dressed and get lined up.

Following graduation, from 9:30 until midnight, we will have Project Graduation. Project Graduation is open to seniors and one guest. Guests must be in at least 9th grade and no older than age 20.

Chad A. Parnell

Principal

Adair County High School