 Adair County man arrested after early morning traffic stop

Jeffrey Spears of Adair County was arrested Monday morning after a traffic stop at approximately 1 a.m. in the Melson Ridge Community.

Spears, 57, was stopped by Adair County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten on Cape Road, some 15 miles south of Columbia. A roadside investigation of his 2019 Nissan Versa led to a find of suspected methamphetamine.

Spears was arrested and lodged in Adair County Regional Jail on charges of failure to signal, failure to produce insurance, no registration receipt, driving DUI suspended, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.