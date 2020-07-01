Adair County man arrested on drug charges

An Adair County man was arrested after a joint investigation by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and Probation and Parole on June 29.

The investigation led authorities to a residence on Mount Tussell Road in

Knifley.

After a search of the residence, Armand Napier, 29, of Adair County

was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

class D Felony, possession of marijuana class B misdemeanor and possession

of drug paraphernalia class A misdemeanor.

Napier was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail. Deputy Derek Padgett and Probation and Parole will continue the investigation.