Adair county man arrested on theft charges

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant on Adrian Stotts, 38, of Columbia around the 900 block of Greensburg Street at 8:32 p.m. on Monday, May 11.

The arrest stems from an investigation by Chief Deputy Justin Cross into a 6×12 utility trailer that was stolen from the Bliss Community of Adair County.

Stotts was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of theft by unlawful taking over $500, but less then $10,000, which is a class D Felony.

Also arrested was Ashley Stotts, 36, of Columbia who had an outstanding Adair Circuit Court bench warrant.

Columbia Police Department and the Kentucky State Police assisted the Sheriff’s office in the warrant service.