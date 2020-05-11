Adair County man injured after rollover accident

On Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 10:16 a.m. Adair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle collision on KY 80.

Preliminary investigation shows that Brandon Stotts, 19, of Columbia was traveling west when his 2007 Pontiac car dropped off shoulder of roadway. Stotts was unable to recover vehicle and it left roadway and overturned.

Stotts was treated on scene by Adair County EMS and transported to TJ Health Columbia.

The accident is being investigated by Deputy Chandler Staten.