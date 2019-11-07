Adair County Middle School student of the month is Cody Burris

Cody Burris is the 13-year-old son of Andrea and Phillip Burris and is an 8th grader at Adair County Middle School. Cody maintains Honor Roll status at ACMS. He is a hard worker and always willing to lend a hand. Cody serves as an office assistant at ACMS on his return from taking three high school classes as an 8th grader. Cody is well respected by his classmates and teacher for always showing a positive attitude, high integrity and excellence in all he accomplishes. We are proud of Cody and know he will be a great success!