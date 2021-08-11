Adair County Schools delay opening until Aug. 25

The following is a statement released by the Adair County School District this (Wednesday) morning:

“Late yesterday afternoon we were made aware of the Governor Beshear’s Executive Order concerning the new mask mandate. In light of this news, Adair County Schools has made the decision to postpone the first day of school for students.

“The first day for students will now be Wednesday, August 25th. We feel that this time will give time to assess the COVID numbers in our county and hopefully allow time for the mask mandate to be revisited.

“Please know we hear your concerns and will continue to look at opportunities for parent choice to be a major part of our plan.

“We will release a statement later this afternoon with more specifics.”