Adair County Sheriff’s office recovers stolen vehicle and arrests two for drug charges

On Wed., Nov. 11 at 12:44 a.m., Adair County Sheriff K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin initiated a traffic stop on a 2015 Ford F-150 on Dohoney Trace.

Roadside investigation revealed the truck was entered as stolen from Jefferson County.

K-9 Nitro also gave a positive indicator that narcotics were in the vehicle.

A vehicle search resulted in the location of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Asbury, 29, of Louisville was arrested by the Sheriff’s office on charges of possession of a controlled substance first-degree methamphetamine, receiving stolen property over $10,000, no operator’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Passenger Tiffany Cochran of Louisville was also arrested by the Sheriff’s office on charges of possession of controlled substance first-degree methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence and drug paraphernalia by possession.

Columbia Police Officers Jamie Cole and Trevor Foster arrested two additional passengers, Cassidy Davis, 21 and Stephen Harris, 47 both of Louisville on shoplifting and public intoxication charges.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is continuing investigation.