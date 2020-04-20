Adair County woman arrested on felony drug and fleeing fugitive charges

Adair County Sheriff Deputies Joey Keith and Josh Durbin initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Pontiac off of Campbellsville Road around 11:17 p.m. on Sunday, April 19.

A roadside investigation resulted in a suspicion of illegal narcotics being in the vehicle.

Durbin’s K-9, Nitro, was implemented and indicated a positive hit for narcotics in the vehicle and as a result of a vehicle search, methamphetamine and marijuana were located.

It was also found that passenger Angela Gullet was using an alias as Angela Brooks.

Angela was entered as wanted fugitive from Marion County, Ind. with confirmed extradition.

Angela Gullett (known under alias Angela Brooks), 41, was arrested and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of fleeing fugitive from another state, possession of controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.