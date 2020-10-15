ADAIR COUNTY’S COVID-19 CASES: Where are they coming from?

Adair County is now in the “red-critical” category for the number of cases of COVID-19. Red critical means there are at least 25 cases per 100,000 tests during a seven day average. The Community Voice asked the Lake Cumberland District Health Department to provide specific information about where the coronavirus is being spread in Adair County. As of Tuesday, the highest number of cases came from places of worship. The Community Voice has confirmed that there were several cases linked to a single church event. Places of worship accounted for more than a fourth of the positive cases.

The second highest number comes from businesses, where a fifth of the current cases apparently spread. There are reports of employees testing positive or being quarantined from at least one large store in the county, but the health department does not name businesses where there are positive cases. There have also been positive cases from people employed at various types of businesses across the community, small and large; businesses are also reported to be adding extra cleaning and taking precautions, but it is impossible to provide services to consumers without a level of risk.

It is safe to assume that places where people gather are potential spots for the virus to spread, whether that be at a business or a family gathering. Family gatherings contribute to 14.46 percent of the cases. Other activities that have been linked to at least 10 percent of the cases include travel related and schools.

The health district encourages everyone to continue to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing hand hygiene, increasing general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of faces.