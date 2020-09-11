Adair County 4-H Cloverbuds Program Registration

The Adair County 4-H Program is offering signups for the 2020-21 Cloverbud Program year. The Cloverbud program is for youth ages 8 and under. This year we will start the year by offering an independent lesson to do with your child each month until we can start meeting in person again. Dates below will change once we begin in person meetings. Until then items will be sent home on those dates. Registration Deadline is October 1.

Packets for each lesson will be picked up at the Adair County Cooperative Extension Service on October 16, Novemaber 20 and December 11 for the Fall semester. The address is 409 Fairground Street, Columbia, KY 42728.

Lessons will be focused around learning what 4-H is, healthy lifestyles, science, animals, holiday celebrations and much more! You will receive all the supplies and do the lessons with your child at home. You will need to join the Cloverbuds Facebook group to share what your child is doing each month & receive more information.

October’s lessons will be Leaf Rubbings, Nature Scavenger Hunt, Healthy Snack. Novembers lessons will be Corn Husk Doll, Thankfulness, Manners and Healthy Snacks. December’s lessons will be Chrismas Card, Christmas Ornament, Reindeer Food and Healthy Snacks. The Spring’s semsters lesson will be announced in December.

To reigister for the Cloverbud program, you can fill out the membership form that can be found at the Adair County Cooperative Extension Service webpage and either mail into the office or drop it off. The webpage link is: http://adair.ca.uky.edu/content/4-h-cloverbuds There is an online registration link you can use instead of the paper registration form. The online registration link is: https://uky.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_e8m7WLAhWZnF61n

The Registration deadline is October 1, 2020.

Adair County Cooperative Extension Web Page and Facebook Page

Two other great online resources to stay up to date with program offering’s and other information are the Adair County Cooperative Extension Service Webpage which is located at : http://adair.ca.uky.edu/ and the Facebook page located at : https://www.facebook.com/Adair-County-Cooperative-Extension-Service-138734309493235/?ref=bookmarks. Our Facebook page is a Like Page. Just like it and it will send you information when we update it.

