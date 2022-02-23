Adair deputies deal with collision, drug arrest

Deputies of the Adair County Sheriff’s office have already had a busy week, working a rollover collision Monday and a drug arrest Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a call for a rollover collision Monday in the Millerfield Community, 14 miles east of Columbia. They found Brandon Mathis, 38, of Russell Springs had dropped off the shoulder of the road on Hwy. 76, while driving his 2004 Buick. The vehicle came to rest in an adjacent field.

Tashina Mathis, 37 of Russell Springs, was a passenger in the vehicle and was ejected. She was treated at the scene by Adair County EMS and then airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital. Brandon Mathis was treated at TJ Health Columbia and released.

The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.

Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies arrested Kevin Thompson of Hart County after stopping his vehicle on Hwy. 80 East. During a search of the vehicle, drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine were found.

Thompson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.