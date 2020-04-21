Adair fair events cancelled

Adair County Fair

Due to virus conditions across Kentucky and the United State the 2020 Adair County Fair has cancel its Fair events scheduled for the second week of June. We are not able to meet and work together on projects, sell sponsorships, or even know for sure if things will be open for business by our planned dates. Later in the year we are hoping to have our cattle shows, floral hall, and pageants. Please be watching for these updates in the media. Thanks to everyone for supporting the Adair County Fair and we hope everyone is staying safe and we will see you soon.

The Adair County Fairboard