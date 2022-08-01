Adair inmate charged with felony assault

Adam Harris of Columbia, an inmate in the Adair County Regional Jail, has been charged with felony assault after an altercation Sunday at the jail.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department were called to the jail after midnight Sunday morning about an altercation between an inmate and staff member. The inmate was said to have created a disturbance before an altercation with a male deputy jailer, resulting in minor injuries.

Harris, 25, has been charged with assault, third degree, on a corrections employee; a class D felony. Harris has been lodged in jail since July 27 after being charged with tampering with a monitor device, also a class D felony.

Officer Trevor Foster was the investigating officer and was assisted on scene by officer Justin Cross and jail staff.