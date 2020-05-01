Adair man arrested on drug charges

After a traffic stop on Campbellsville Street on Thursday afternoon, an Adair County man was arrested for drug charges by Columbia Police Department.

After officers made the traffic stop and gained consent to search the vehicle by the operator, a male passenger was found to be in possession of narcotics, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Oba Thompson, 31, of Columbia was taken into custody and has been charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors. Thompson was also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine over two grams, which is a class C felony.

Officers seized approximately 4 grams of suspected methamphetamine during the arrest.

Officer Ethan Pike was the arresting officer and was assisted on scene by Officer Evan Burton and Trooper Billy Begley.

The Columbia Police would like to remind the public if they have any credible knowledge of drug activity in the area to call Columbia’s tip line at 270-378-2259.

Callers can remain anonymous.