Adair man arrested for meth charges and multiple other offenses

Monday, May 18, 2020

Adair County Sheriff K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet truck seven miles east of Columbia in the early morning hours of Monday, May 18.

As a result of the investigation, it was found that the driver was believed to be under the influence of a intoxicating substance and it was believed that he was in possession of illegal narcotics.

Deputy Durbin deployed K-9 Nitro, who gave positive hit indicators that illegal substances was in vehicle. A search of vehicle resulted in methamphetamine being located, as well as marijuana and unidentified pills.

James Stotts of Columbia was arrested and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, methamphetamine; possession of controlled substance, 3rd degree; possession of marijuana; operating a motor vehicle under influence of drugs; open alcoholic container in vehicle; and expired registration plates.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.