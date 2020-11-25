Adair man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine

11-25-2020

Christopher McClister, 23, of Columbia was arrested Tuesday (Nov. 24) on two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance. The arrest culminates a lengthy investigation.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office initiated the investigation after receiving numerous complaints McClister, a/k/a Critter, was selling narcotics, including methamphetamine. Deputies were able to make a series of controlled buys of methamphetamine from McClister throughout the investigation.

The case was presented to Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Wright and he took it before an Adair County grand jury. The result was an indictment and McClister is lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on a $15,000 full cash bond.

Chief Deputy Justin Cross led the investigation. He was assisted by the Columbia Police Department.