Adair man arrested on drug charges

John Hutcheson was arrested Sunday after being involved in a traffic stop on Jamestown Street in Columbia.

Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenny Perkins pulled Hutcheson over in his 2007 GMC. Hutcheson was found to be operating on a suspended license and illegal substances were suspected in the vehicle. Columbia K-9 officer Trevor Foster was called and K-9 Callie indicated on possible narcotics. A search of vehicle resulted in a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana , and cash .

Hutcheson was arrested and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of possession of controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, operating motor vehicle on suspended operators’ license, and expired registration.

Deputy Perkins was assisted by Deputy Chris Tweedy, and CPD officer Foster, and Callie