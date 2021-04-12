Adair man arrested on felony drug, gun charges 

Chris Cundiff of Dunnville was arrested April 9 after a search of a residence yielded a firearm and numerous drugs.

Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman and Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle were continuing an investigation around 9:15 a.m. on Dunnville Road near the Adair County/Casey County line.

During the investigation, they found methamphetamine, marijuana, pills, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Cundiff, 30, was arrested by Brockman on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and possession of a controlled substance, third degree

Adair County Sheriff’s deputies Brandon Hitch, Derek Padgett, and probation and parole officers assisted on scene.