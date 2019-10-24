Adair man arrested on methamphetamine charges

An Adair man was arrested on methamphetamine charges after traffic stop.

On Oct. 23, 2019 at 10:42 p.m. Sheriff K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin initiated a traffic stop 5 miles north of Columbia on a 1994 black ford truck.

During the stop it was found that the operator, Jeremy Kimbler, 46, had a suspended Kentucky operator’s license and was in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Kimbler was arrested and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail by Deputy Durbin on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st degree, methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended license; no taillights/brake lights.

Adair County Sheriff’s Office is continuing investigation.