Adair man arrested on multiple trafficking charges

Columbia Police Officer Ethan Pike arrested Larin Stotts, 36, of Columbia on multiple trafficking charges.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Dillion Street Friday after spotting a driver that matched a description of a male who was known to have an active warrant. During the stop, the passenger (Stotts) in the vehicle was found to have narcotics, cash, and paraphernalia on his person.

Stotts was taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking methamphetamine, two or more grams; and trafficking in a controlled substance, heroin. The operator of the vehicle was also taken into custody for his outstanding warrant.

Pike was assisted on the scene by officer Evan Burton and deputy Josh Durbin.