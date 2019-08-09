The Adair County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen handgun on Monday Aug. 5. During the investigation deputies received information that the gun was at a Russell County residence. Deputy Justin Cross traveled to that location where he met Russell County Sheriff’s Office. The firearm was recovered. As a result, Hunter Young, 18, was arrested Wednesday for theft by unlawful taking, firearm. He was lodged in Adair County Regional Jail.
Deputy Justin Cross was assisted by Josh Durbin.
Adair man arrested on theft charges
