Adair man arrested on theft charges

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen handgun on Monday Aug. 5. During the investigation deputies received information that the gun was at a Russell County residence. Deputy Justin Cross traveled to that location where he met Russell County Sheriff’s Office. The firearm was recovered. As a result, Hunter Young, 18, was arrested Wednesday for theft by unlawful taking, firearm. He was lodged in Adair County Regional Jail.

Deputy Justin Cross was assisted by Josh Durbin.